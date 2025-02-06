The Jerusalem District Court overturned a decision by the Magistrate's Court and acquitted Lehava Chairman Bentzi Gopstein of incitement to racism.

Gopstein was cleared of 4 charges of racism but convicted of incitement to terrorism for singing "Baruch Hagever" at a Lehava event, which the Magistrate's Court initially dismissed.

The key question now is whether Gopstein can run for the Knesset elections. In 2019, his candidacy was barred by the Supreme Court for incitement to racism.

The latest acquittal fully absolves him from the racism charges that led to the Supreme Court's decision.



This situation might test whether the Supreme Court will uphold the District Court’s ruling deeming Gopstein non-inciting to racism for future elections.

Gopstein doubts the Supreme Court's impartiality, saying, "We know the Supreme Court is completely political, holding an agenda that's not mine. I doubt they can make an objective decision. They continue to legitimize certain politicians while banning me, whose sons all serve in the IDF's combat units. The unworthy forbid the worthy."