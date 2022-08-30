Is Ben Gvir too moderate? Marzel, Ben Ari, Gopstein consider splitting from Otzma Yehudit
The three, who are unhappy with the union with Religious Zionism, met with Rabbi Dov Lior to discuss the possibility
The heads of Otzma Yehudit, Baruch Marzel, Michael Ben Ari, and Bentzi Gopstein, are unhappy with their party's joint run with the Religious Zionism party.
According to a report by Channel 12 the three claim that the union between the party's chairman Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich is a sign that he has "become moderate."
In response, they are considering forming a new movement and even met with Rabbi Dov Lior to receive his blessing.
There is a major obstacle preventing two out of three from running for the Knesset though: Israel's supreme court disqualified Marzel and Ben Ari from running for Knessetin in the past.
