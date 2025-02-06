Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly responded on Wednesday to US President Donald Trump’s proposal for Gazans to relocate to other countries while the United States assumes control of the Gaza Strip.

“Canada’s longstanding position on Gaza has not changed. We are committed to achieving a two-state solution, where Israelis and Palestinians can live securely within internationally recognized borders,” Joly wrote in a post on social media site X.

“There is no role for Hamas in the governance of Gaza. We support Palestinians’ right to self-determination, including from being forcibly displaced from Gaza,” she added.

Trump's plan has been widely praised in Israel and condemned by many Arab countries, including Egypt and Jordan, two countries that Trump has insisted should be accepting Gazans.

Earlier on Wednesday, the European Union reaffirmed its stance that the Gaza Strip is a fundamental and inseparable component of any future Palestinian state.

According to an EU spokesperson, Gaza is crucial for the viability and success of a two-state solution. This position underscores the EU's long-standing commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on internationally recognized borders.