Kenneth Abramowitz, President and founder of SaveTheWest.com, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News as part of Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to Washington DC to discuss an issue he believes could endanger President Trump's administration.

"Within the administration, about a third of the people are genuine patriots, a third are just friends of Trump with no particular ideology or knowledge, and the third faction is the America alone faction. These people have a faulty understanding of good and evil, so I'm worried because President Trump can get some misinformation from some of the elements of his group of friends and appointees."

He explained the risks that the group poses. "I'm looking for consistency. President Trump is very consistent on domestic policy, but not on foreign policies. He's being tough with Russia and China, but with Israel, he's encouraging Israel to compromise. That's a very bad sign to send to your enemies."

He detailed the negative effects the deal has brought to Israel so far. "Israel had destroyed 85 percent of Hamas and has been winning the war for fifteen months - and then temporarily surrendered to get those hostages."

Abramowitz also presented al alternative. "The only language they understand is physical force. Israel destroyed Iran's defenses, so Iran has no choice but to develop nuclear weapons as fast as possible. Israel and America have a responsibility to blow up those nuclear sites as fast as possible."

He had a message for President Trump directly. "Trump was elected with an America first policy, not an America alone policy. That got us into World War II, that's appeasement. We want America first, and Iran has publicly declared that they want to kill everyone in America. We want peace through strength, so show strength, and show intellectual consistency. Don't go back and forth from Winston Churchill one day and Neville Chamberlain the next - we want Winston Churchill every day."