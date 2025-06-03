Assessment of Trump's "America First" agenda

Ken Abramowitz -is the President and founder of SaveTheWest.com, a threat analyst and author of “The Multifront War.” Dr. Rachel Ehrenfeld, President, American Center for Democracy (ACD) edited this article.



Every country, company, family, and individual continuously makes decisions based on compromise between the long-term and short-term decisions. Human nature usually favors short-term decisions. However, the best managers favor long-term decisions. How is the Trump Administration doing in making such tradeoffs? Here is how I grade it thus far:

1) Secure Borders - The open borders in the south and north have seen a 98% reduction of illegal crossings - Grade: A

2) Deportations - At least 100,000 illegal immigrants need to be deported monthly, but rogue judges are holding it to a 50,000 level - Grade: C

3) Tariffs - Trump’s tariff policy is designed to increase America’s industrial base long term by provoking or compelling other countries to react now - Grade: A

4) Manufacturing - International corporations have pledged more than $9 trillion of future investment to manufacture their products in America - Grade: A

Robots manufacturing in a factory

5) Negotiations - Virtually every country wants to negotiate their tariff barriers favorably

- Grade: A

6) Taxes - A “big, beautiful bill” is to be passed by Congress in the coming months, allowing the existing tax structure to remain in place, with some improvements -

Grade: B

7) Campus Antisemitism - The Trump administration is pressuring major universities to curb antisemitism and expel terror-supporting students by removing federal funding - Grade: B

8) Iran - Trump is pressuring Iran to shut down its nuclear program within two months - Grade: D

9) Ukraine-Russia War - Negotiations to end the war continue to make only modest progress - Grade: C

10) Domestic Terrorism - Numerous Islamic terror organizations and their leaders are not being prosecuted or deported in sufficient numbers. Their funders are not being sanctioned - Grade: D

11) Defense spending is budgeted to rise from about $900 billion to about $1 trillion, while growing recruitment, purging the military of DEI, Woke, and transgenderism, while increasing fitness standards - Grade: A

12) UN Anti-American/Anti-Israel Pressure The Administration is pushing back against systemic UN anti-America and anti-Israel (antisemitism) pressure, including affiliated organizations such as WHO, ICC, ICJ, AND UNRWA, among others. - Grade: C

My overall assessment is that the Administration gets a Grade B, which is excellent for a democracy confronted by a huge push-back from the opposition party, the Deep State, the legacy media, and corrupt judges.

My suggestions to the Administration are:

1) Work with Congress to identify, defund, or fire all or some of the 677 District Judges who are intentionally and illegally interfering with the executive branch by ordering national injunctions; adopt a law restricting judges’ jurisdictions to their own districts, and ban forum shopping.

2) Give negotiations with the Iranian Death Cult government no more than two weeks to agree on demolishing their nuclear weapons program and hypersonic ballistic missiles.



3) Designate the Muslim Brotherhood and its hundreds of related organizations as international terror organizations.

4) Revoke the tax-exempt status major of progressive left charities for violating the IRS law by funding the political activities of individuals and organizations.

5) Dramatically step-up efforts to rid major universities of their antisemitic and anti-

Christian policies and hiring practices of professors and administrators.

6) Dramatically step up pressure on the EU in general, and France and the UK in particular, to close their borders to illegal migrants and step up deportations of Islamic death cult members.

To implement these policies, the Administration should weed out the "America Alone" isolationists, and replace them with "America First" patriots.