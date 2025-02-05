US President Donald Trump has denied reports that Israel and the US are planning to strike Iran.

In a post on X, Trump wrote, "I want Iran to be a great and successful Country, but one that cannot have a Nuclear Weapon. Reports that that United State, working in conjunction with Israel, is going to blow Iran into smithereens," ARE GREATLY EXAGGERATED. I would much prefer a Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement, which will let Iran peacefully grow and prosper."

He added, "We should start working on it immediately, and have a big Middle East Celebration when it is signed and completed. God Bless the Middle East!"

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected Trump's proposal for a new deal, saying, that such an attempt would "only lead to another failure."

However, he added that if Trump's main concern is preventing Iran from pursuing a nuclear weapon, that issue could be solved and is "not complicated," since Iran "is a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty."

"Our stance is clear," Araghchi added, noting the position of Iran's Supreme leader that weapons of mass destruction may not be manufactured.