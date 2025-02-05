In late January, a security squad member was alerted after receiving a report of an Arab woman walking suspiciously around a community. He approached the woman and demanded that she identify herself.



In response, she said that she is a teacher at the school in the village and that her identity card was in her car. After verifying her details with sources in the community, he released her.



After the incident, the woman complained that the squad member had threatened her with his weapon and, as a result, the police confiscated his weapon for a week.



Attorney Adi Keidar of Honenu, who represented the squad member, appealed to the Kfar Saba Magistrate's Court to demand the return of the weapon and presented footage from the community's security cameras proving that he had made no threatening use of his weapon.



The court accepted Kedar's arguments and ordered the weapon to be returned immediately.

Attorney Keidar commented: "This is a puzzling case in which, without a simple check of the security cameras, the police chose to accept the complainant's version and confiscate my client's weapon. My client acted in a professional and humane manner. This court's decision to return his weapon to him is correct. He lives in a community near the seam line and its residents are preparing for the possibility of security incidents, which emphasizes the importance of his role and function in this incident."