תיעוד התקיפה בתחנת המשטרה בכפר סבא באדיבות חוננו

The Honenu organization filed a civil lawsuit today (Wednesday) for 100,000 NIS against an Arab security guard involved in the attack on a Jewish youth at the police station in Kfar Saba.

The attack occurred three years ago when the plaintiff arrived at the station and requested to undergo a search but faced discriminatory treatment by the security guard. The security guard, who is said to have acted out of nationalistic motives, headbutted the young man, causing a broken tooth and bleeding.

The incident began when the plaintiff approached the security guard after he was asked not to carry pepper spray in the station. The security guard responded, "It’s forbidden to bring it in." In response, the plaintiff asked, "Why are you doing this to me? Because I’m Jewish?" The security guard replied, "Yes." The security guard then attacked the plaintiff by headbutting him, causing injuries.

Attorney Chaim Bleicher from the Honenu organization, representing the plaintiff, claims that this was an impulsive act driven by racist motives. The lawsuit, which was filed after the security guard admitted to the attack under a conditional plea agreement, seeks to impose significant compensation on the security guard in order to deter antisemitic offenders.

Bleicher added: "This attack is not just a physical act of violence - it is an act of racist violence that requires severe treatment. This is a warning sign against antisemitic offenders acting out of nationalist motives."