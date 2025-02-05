Former Minister, Knesset Member Itamar Ben-Gvir believes that if President Trump's statements on Gaza are implemented, his party may rejoin the government.

"I haven't sewn a new ministerial suit yet, but there is no doubt that the chances that Otzma Yehudit will return to the government have increased," Ben Gvir said in an interview with Galei Zahal Radio.

He added, "The ball is now in the Prime Minister’s court. If he puts this into action, I will be right next to him, with full energies. The moment they start and there is an intention to implement it, I repeat what I said. I don't want to elaborate on this, but there are plans already."

President Trump said during a press conference with the Prime Minister Netanyahu that "the US will take control over the Gaza Strip. We will make sure to remove all the dangerous explosives, evacuate the destroyed buildings, and create economic development that will provide an unlimited number of jobs and housing for the people of the region."

Regarding the ceasefire and hostage deal, Ben Gvir added: "I can't tell you whether the ceasefire will last. We have managed to get many hostages out. We'll get more out, but we're dealing with very complicated people. We hope that the agreement will last."