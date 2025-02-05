Less than two weeks have passed since the release of the five female lookouts from Hamas captivity, and they have surprised even their families by deciding together to return to service in the IDF, Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday.

The five have already requested to resume their army service, but the families reported that the IDF said, "It's too early; this is their time to recover."

Despite what they went through on October 7, 2023, it is important for Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Agam Berger to return to the IDF and perhaps even serve together.

Even though the five wish to return to the army, they do not wish to return to their roles as lookouts. Ori Megidish, who served with the five at the Nahal Oz outpost and was rescued from captivity on October 30, 2023, returned to serve four months later in a role in the Intelligence Division.

The IDF stated that her decision to return to service stemmed from "her personal desire and a sense of mission to serve the country."