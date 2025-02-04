The five female IDF soldiers released recently from Hamas captivity were held for an extended period of time in a secret apartment in Gaza City, along with a senior Hamas official, Kan News reported.

Daniella Gilboa, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev were released on January 25, and Agam Berger was released on January 30.

The terrorist who was with them used them as a human shield and attempted to garner information from them on the IDF's operations near the border in the days leading up to the October 7massacre.

According to the report, a senior Hamas official in northern Gaza was a dominant figure in the apartment in which the five were held. According to the soldiers' testimonies, he gave instructions to the terrorists, provided them with food, and made sure that they showered, while also being emotionally manipulative and attempting to get them to talk. Only after they returned from Gaza did they understand that he was one of the senior figures in the terror group.

While other terrorists treated the girls like soldiers and avoided significant interference in their actions, one senior Hamas official played the role of "good police officer," attempting to create closeness and seek intelligence information. During their time in captivity, the five noticed the differences in how they were treated versus how the other hostages held with them were treated.

Over the past day, the five participated in a simulation with professionals, in an attempt to aid their rehabilitation progress.

On Wednesday, they will be released from the hospital, and begin the journey back to regular life, alongside their families and friends.