A US source in the Trump administration on Tuesday evening said that the US President is focused on ensuring that the hostages kidnapped on October 7 are returned home, journalist Barak Ravid reported.

"President Trump is focused on getting all hostages out of Gaza and make sure that Hamas can’t govern Gaza. Trump and Netanyahu will discuss phase two of the hostage deal. You will hear unity about how we and they are going to pursue that," the source said.

The source also said that Trump wants the war to end so that he can advance regional normalization.

Regarding the initiative to relocate Gaza's population, the official also said that Trump sees Gaza as a ruin, and does not believe that the area will be rebuilt within 3-5 years; rather, Trump believes it may take 10-15 years and that "it's not humane" to force people to live in such destruction, with explosives which are still live.

The meeting between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - the first foreign leader to meet Trump since he returned to office - and the phone call to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince are intended to prove that Trump wants to correct the "mistakes" that former US President Joe Biden made.

The source added that Trump is not interested in new wars, but will not hesitate to use force if he feels it is necessary.