US President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new defense package for Israel amid Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington.

The package, according to the Wall Street Journal, constitutes a billion-dollar defense deal and includes two central components: 4,700 guided half-ton bombs worth a total of 700 million dollars, as well as armored bulldozers worth 300 million dollars.

During their meeting on Tuesday, Netanyahu is expected to pressure Trump to increase the package to a series of arms transfers worth eight billion dollars.

Before boarding the flight to the US on Sunday, Prime Minister Netanyahu said the meeting will discuss victory over Hamas, achieving the release of all our hostages, and dealing with the Iranian axis.

He added: "The decisions we made in the war have already changed the face of the Middle East. Our decisions and the courage of our soldiers have redrawn the map and I believe that working with President Trump we could redraw it further, for the better. I believe that we can strengthen security, broaden the circle of peace, and achieve a remarkable era of peace through strength."

Netanyahu met on Monday evening in Washington with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that “the meeting was positive and friendly.”

It added, “Pursuant to the meeting, Israel is preparing for the working-echelon delegation to leave for Doha at the end of this week in order to discuss technical details related to the continued implementation of the agreement.”