Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday night in Washington with US National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz and with US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

The Prime Minister's Office stated that "the meeting was positive and friendly. Following the meeting, Israel is preparing to send a delegation of working levels to Doha next weekend, with the aim of discussing the technical details related to the further implementation of the agreement."

The statement further said that, upon his return from the United States, the Prime Minister will convene the Security Cabinet to discuss all of Israel's positions regarding the second phase of the deal, which will guide the continuation of the negotiations.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House.

The two are expected to discuss the hostage deal and ceasefire with Hamas, as well as the issue of normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said on Monday might that an Israeli delegation was scheduled to have arrived in Doha to begin negotiations on the second phase of the hostage release deal.

"They have not yet sent the delegation, but we are in contact with both sides to ensure they remain committed to it. From what I understand, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to meet with President Trump first and discuss it with him, and then send the delegation. We trust Trump and the administration to convey the clear message that they stand behind the negotiation process and the second phase," said the spokesman.