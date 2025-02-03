Shula Giladi, a resident of the town of Shetulah in the north, recounted at the Knesset on Monday her encounter with a Hezbollah terrorist near the border fence with Lebanon.

She described an incident that occurred three weeks before the war: "I live zero kilometers from the border. During my morning walk alone at 6:30 AM, I saw a soldier in camouflage with a drawn weapon beyond the fence facing me."

She continued: "I paused for a moment, hesitated a bit; he did not react. I barely made it home with trembling legs, realizing he was from Hezbollah."

Giladi added: "I have no idea why he didn’t shoot me. There was no one else there. He was possibly 30 meters away, with me on the road and him beyond the fence."