Egypt has reportedly deployed hundreds of tanks along its border with the Gaza Strip, accompanied by footage showing logistical preparations and construction of barriers.

It was revealed during the war that there were tunnels in Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egyptian territories.

Israel has so far not commented on the current Egyptian military preparations on the border. However, previous reports indicated increased military activity by Egypt in the Sinai Peninsula.

Former Israeli intelligence officer Lt. Col. (ret.) Eli Dekel expressed concerns over Egypt's ongoing military buildup, suggesting it might indicate preparations for a future assault on Israel.

The military buildup in the Sinai Peninsula represents a continuous breach of the peace treaty with Israel. Dekel detailed that the treaty allows for one division in Sinai, with restrictions on the number of soldiers and military equipment, which appear to be exceeded.