A UK court has sentenced Daniel Khalife, a former soldier, to 14 years and three months imprisonment.

Khalife, 23, previously escaped prison by hiding under a supply truck. He was recaptured after a four-day manhunt but denied espionage charges.

Having served in the Royal Corps of Signals, Khalife was accused of passing secret information to Iranian authorities.

He defended himself by claiming to be a double agent, aiming to 'protect the UK's national interests.'

Messages between Khalife and his Iranian handlers, revealed in court, showed his willingness to spy for Iran for many years.

The communications were via Telegram, with his handler using the alias 'David Smith.'

Khalife's Iranian connection began in 2019 by contacting a person linked to the Revolutionary Guards.

Soon after, an envelope with approximately £1,500 was left for him in North London. In their exchanges, his handler expressed long-term cooperation potential.