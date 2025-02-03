A man of about 35 was seriously injured Monday morning in a collision between a bus and a private vehicle in the Jerusalem suburb of Beitar Illit.

Six other people were lightly injured in the crash.

EMTs and paramedics from United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom (MDA) treated the wounded and evacuated them to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center and Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

United Hatzalah's team recalled: "This was an accident between a bus and a car. We provided medical treatment while conducting CPR on the driver of the car, who was critically injured. We also provided medical treatment to seven of the bus' passengers, who had suffered light injuries. Due to the nature of the incident, our trauma team also operated at the scene, providing mental first aid and helping the family and passersby who were witness to this difficult scene."

The critically-injured victim needed to be extracted from the vehicle.

Firefighter Michael Almasi described: "Upon receipt of the report, firefighters and volunteers from the Beitar fire station rushed to the scene.Uponarrival at the site, we found a difficult and complex scene, where a bus and a private car had been in a traffic accident. In the private car, was an individual who was trapped and unconscious. After an initial situational assessment and prioritizing the tasks at the scene, the firefighters began extracting the victim."