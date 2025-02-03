As part of their visit to Israel following the release of the Thai hostages, and ahead of continued efforts to secure the release of the remaining hostages, a delegation of senior Thai government officials arrived Sunday evening at the Western Wall.

Five Thai hostages were released from Hamas captivity on Saturday. One additional living Thai hostage is still held in Gaza.

The delegation included Thailand’s foreign minister, Maris Sangiampongsa, Thai army chief of staff, General Songwit Nunphakdi, deputy foreign minister Russ Jalichandra, and Thailand’s ambassador to Israel, Pannabha Chandraramya.

The delegation members received an explanation about the site, were moved to hear about the continuous prayers at the Western Wall for the return of the hostages, and expressed their appreciation for the warm embrace that the people of Israel have extended to the Thai people.

At the end of the visit, they offered a silent prayer beside the stones of the Wall — giving thanks for those who have returned and praying for the swift release of all remaining hostages, including three Thai citizens still held captive by Hamas.

On Sunday, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel told Thailand's Foreign Minister that he had decided to grant residency status to the five Thai hostages who were released from captivity.