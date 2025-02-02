Lebanese media is reporting that the IDF arrested a fisherman this morning near the coast of al-Nakoura on the border with Israel's Rosh Hanikra.

Lebanese media reported that the IDF "abducted" a fisherman by the name of Mohammed Jahir. The reports added that he was arrested by an "Israeli enemy boat" while he fished with his brother.

A Lebanese local filmed the incident from afar and could be heard saying in the background: "Look how he puts his hands up. I swear to G-d, he's putting his hands up."

Earlier in the day, IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee published a warning to the residents of southern Lebanon: "The period of implementation of the agreement has been extended and the IDF is still deployed in the field, thus preventing movement south."

At the end of last week, the IAF, with the direction of IDF intelligence, struck multiple Hezbollah terrorist targets in the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon overnight Thursday that posed a threat to the Israeli Home Front and IDF troops.

the targets that were struck include a Hezbollah terrorist site containing underground infrastructure, used to develop and manufacture weaponry and additional terrorist infrastructure sites on the Syrian-Lebanese border used by Hezbollah to smuggle weaponry into Lebanon.