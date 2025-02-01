Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seriously considering placing Minister Ron Dermer at the head of the negotiating team for the second stage of the ceasefire-prisoner swap deal with Hamas.

It is believed that the team will consist of the same people as for the first stage - Mossad chief Dadi Barnea, ISA chief Ronen Bar, and Major-General (res.) Nitzan Alon - but that it will be managed by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

Dermer is considered to be very close to Netanyahu.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office, however, contradicted these reports: "The reports are not true. The decisions on the matter of negotiations will be made only after the Prime Minister returns from the US."

Negotiations for the second stage are expected to begin on Monday, 16 days after the ceasefire took effect, as set out in the original agreement.

In a separate statement on Saturday evening, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed: "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. They agreed that the negotiations on the second stage of the hostages deal will begin at their meeting in Washington this Monday, the 16th day of the agreement, within the framework of which they will discuss the Israeli positions."

"Later in the week, Witkoff will speak with the Prime Minister of Qatar and senior Egyptian representatives. He will then discuss with the Prime Minister steps to advance the negotiations, including dates for the departure of delegations to the talks."