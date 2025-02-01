President Donald Trump is expected to announce on Saturday the imposition of high tariffs on goods imported from China, Mexico, and Canada. According to a White House announcement, the tariffs on goods imported from Canada and Mexico will be raised by 25 percent, while the tariff on goods imported from China will be raised by 10 percent.

In the past, Trump has said that a tariff on oil from Canada, which exports millions of barrels of crude oil daily to the United States, would be only 10 percent.

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told reporters on Friday that "I can confirm that tomorrow, the February 1 deadline that the president set in his statement a few weeks ago, is still in effect."

Leavitt also denied that the U.S. would delay the implementation of the tariffs for a month and said, "This is a false report. As of tomorrow, these tariffs will go into effect." The White House did not say which products would be subject to the tariff hikes, but in the past it has been reported that the administration is considering imposing tariffs on pharmaceuticals, steel, aluminum, copper, computer chips and more. Trump also threatened the European Union with new tariffs, after claiming that the EU had "treated the United States very badly".

Analysts in the United States is that the imposition of new tariffs will trigger a trade war between the United States and other countries, which may also limit exports or raise tariffs on goods imported from the United States.