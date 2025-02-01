After 484 days in captivity, hostage Ofer Calderon, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz, reunited with his family on Saturday.

Ofer first met his children in Sheba Medical Center. His daughter Sahar, who has fought for him since she was freed in the November 2023 deal, burst into tears: "That's it, Dad, it's over. Now you are with it."

Afterwards, Ofer met his brother and his partner, who fought for his return.

Ofer was kidnapped from his home in Nir Oz on the morning of the October 7 massacre, together with his daughter Sahar and son Erez, who were freed in the previous deal after just 52 days in captivity.

Ofer's family said: "Ofer is home! It's a feeling of happiness, relief, and emotion that fills us after 484 long and difficult days of inhumane waiting. Today we merited to embrace Ofer, to see and understand that he is here, with us. We merited to see that with the outstanding emotional strength, he survived the horrors."

"Ofer was in hell for long months, and we are proud of him, of his ability to survive and stick with the goal of once again embracing his children. He and we are facing a complex period of healing, but we know that with our shared strength and a lot of love and a tight-knit and supportive family, we will do everything that is needed in order to get back on our feet again."