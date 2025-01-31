Yechi Yehud, father of Arbel who was freed on Thursday from captivity after 482 days, on Friday evening delivered a public statement from Sheba Hospital.

"Arbel has come back to us in reasonable health, considering the hell she endured. She survived heroically until the very end, displaying immeasurable courage," Yehud said.

“We are here to express our gratitude to President Trump, and his Middle East Special Envoy Mr. Steve Whitcoff, who knew how to speak 'Trump language' in the Middle East and leverage full diplomatic pressure for the hostages' return,” he added.

“To German President Steinmeier, Chancellor Scholz, and especially Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who put her ministry and Tel Aviv embassy at our disposal, showing dedication and effort in returning the hostages. Also to Ambassador Steffen Seibert, Deputy Helena, and the entire embassy staff. To Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor, his deputy Aaron, and the embassy staff who supported us during all German delegations and meetings with government officials and media,” said the father.

“But the struggle isn't over. Together with Arbel, who is in good health and showing tremendous mental strength, we will continue fighting until everyone returns: Ariel, David, Sasha, Matan, Omri, and all other hostages. We won't rest until we know they're back with us, alive!”

“While beginning the healing journey with our precious Arbel, which started yesterday and will continue for the rest of our lives, we now turn to mourn together for Dolev, our beloved firstborn son, may his memory be blessed.”

“We are here, we won't be silent, we won't give up. Until every child, every father, every mother, every son and daughter returns home,” stated Yechi Yehud.

Kan 11 News reported on Thursday that Yehud was kept in solitary confinement for her entire captivity, and she described the harsh conditions of her captivity with very little food and being held mostly underground.

According to the report, she suffers from malnutrition and the terrorists treated her cruelly. The first thing she said to those who met her was, "I was mostly alone."

Arbel was exposed to very little media during her captivity, but what little she was exposed to included the fact that her brother Dolev was murdered in the Hamas attack on her community in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)