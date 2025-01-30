Arbel Yehoud, who was released today by the Hamas terrorist was held captive alone for 482 days, and she described the harsh conditions of her captivity with very little food and mostly underground, Kan News reported.

According to the report, she suffers from malnutrition the terrorists' treated her with cruelty The first thing she said to those who met her was, "I was mostly alone." Arbel said that she knew before she was kidnapped that the terrorist organizations in Gaza were cruel and evil, and that what was witnessed today - that they passed between armed terrorists, "is only a tenth of their evil."

Arbel was exposed to very little media during her captivity, but what little she was exposed to included the fact that her brother Dolev was murdered in the Hamas attack on her community.

In addition, Gadi Mozes, the 80-year-old man who was also released today, said that what kept him alive was the knowledge that he would restore his kibbutz and the community. Gadi said that he did not break down or cry in captivity - he was just waiting for the moment when he would be released and believed that it would happen.

It was also reported that Agam Berger, the third hostage who was released today, had been held alone for the past week since her comrades were released from captivity on Saturday. She was briefly exposed to the media reports about the release of her friends.