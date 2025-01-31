A Torah scroll dedication ceremony was held this week in Otniel in honor of the town's fallen.

The synagogue is named after Elhanan Kalmanson, who was killed in action during the October 7th massacre, Pdaya Menachem Mark, killed in action in Gaza, Rabbi Michael Mark who was murdered in a terrorist attack, and his son Shlomi who was killed in an accident at the Ministry of Defense.

In the Torah scroll dedication, Rabbi Benny Kalmanson danced in the festive procession, along with Jonathan from Kibbutz Be'eri, whom Elhanan, his son, saved during the attack.

Elhanan was not called up during the attack but went of his own accord. Along with his brother Menachem and nephew Itiel, he managed to save the lives of approximately a hundred residents of Kibbutz Be'eri.

Elhanan was hit by gunfire from one of the terrorists and was killed. ''We saw them running into the fire,'' one of the survivors previously recounted. ''They were like angels in hell. Amazing. People who threw themselves into the inferno. I don't have enough words. Without them, I wouldn't be here today.''