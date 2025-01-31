A female soldier reported that while guarding the Hamas Nukhba terrorists at the Anatot Detention Facility, she was forced to stand in front of the shower door and see a naked terrorist.

Following the report, the IDF Spokesperson announced that the Chief of the Military Police, Brigadier General Avichai Meiber, arrived at the detention facility last night (Thursday) to personally investigate the unusual incident that occurred there.

Just this week, even before the incident in question, Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Herzli Halevi issued instructions that the enforcement of the separation between female soldiers and security detainees be tightened, in light of testimonies by female soldiers about being subject to sexual harassment by terrorists in detention facilities.

According to the IDF spokesperson, the latest incident occurred "while soldiers were guarding a facility from across the fence, without physical contact. The incident will be investigated and handled accordingly."

The IDF spokesman added that in accordance with the directive of the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Staff, the enforcement of separation policies in the facility will be tightened and clear orders will be established regulating the procedures for conducting routine detention facilities, in order to ensure separation between the soldiers and the security detainees.

Noam Party Chairman and Deputy Minister Avi Maoz responded: "I was shocked to see that even today the guards are forced to be humiliated by the Nuhkba terrorists in the prisons. Isn't it enough for us that our daughters were raped on Simchat Torah?! Whoever allows this oversight and crime to continue to occur should be prosecuted for neglecting our daughters. I call on the Minister of Defense to intervene personally and get the soldiers out of the prisons immediately!"