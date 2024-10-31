Mahmoud Abu Khraesh and Juma'ah Adam, two terrorists from the Jericho area, have begun serving their 37th year in Israeli prison.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society stated that Abu Khraesh is married with a daughter, and despite health issues, managed during his imprisonment to complete high school, a bachelor's degree, and a master's degree.

The organization also noted that during his imprisonment, Juma'ah Adam completed high school, a bachelor's degree, and is working to finish an MA in political studies.

The two terrorists were convicted for committing the firebomb attack on an Israeli bus in Mevaot Yericho in October 1988.

In the attack, Rachel Weiss and three of her children were burned to death. 19-year-old IDF soldier David Delarosa, who had entered the bus in an attempt to save the family, was severely wounded and succumbed to his wounds a month and a half later.

The third terrorist who committed the attack, Ahmad Jibril al-Takruri, who was sentenced to life imprisonment, was released in 2011 as part of the deal to free captured IDF soldier Gilad Shalit.