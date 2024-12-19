The Supreme Court today (Thursday) issued a conditional order to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, ordering the state to explain why Nuhkba Force terrorists will not be provided with what it defined as "basic food."

The order was issued as part of a petition filed by the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, which claimed to the judges that the terrorists are not being provided with basic conditions and presented data according to which "there is a significant decrease in the weight of prisoners and security detainees."

"A conditional order is hereby issued ordering the respondents to appear and provide reasons why they will not take steps to ensure that security prisoners will also be provided with food that allows for basic living conditions in accordance with applicable law," the decision reads. The Association for Civil Rights, which filed the petition against Ben-Gvir, said: "The Supreme Court accepts our position. The fact that the State has to answer this question represents a moment of deep moral low."

Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded: "Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has become a protector of those Nukhba scumbags who slaughtered, raped, burned and kidnapped our sons and daughters with Nazi cruelty. The Israel Prison Service is careful to comply with the provisions of the law and to provide the minimum required by law, and has done nothing more than that. Indeed, during my tenure, the era of marmalades and lamb will end. There will be no more bakeries, no more canteens with deposits of terrorist funds. There will no longer be a hotel in a terrorist prison. The Supreme Court wants to return us to the days of all-inclusive summer camps. The public in Israel will judge."

Constitution Committee Chairman MK Simcha Rotman responded: "The enormous disconnect between the Supreme Court's ivory tower and the healthy and logical feelings of the people of Israel is the real reason for the glaring lack of trust in the judicial system. We must fix this, together."