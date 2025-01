In part II of our focus on the Ten Plagues, this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast focuses on the last three plagues as featured in the Torah portion of Bo: locusts, darkness and the slaying of the firstborn.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman take up their discussion and delve into the rich sources of the Midrash and Oral Tradition, and with his inimitable scholarship and expertise, Jim Long continues to amaze with an up-close look at the narrative found in ancient Egyptian texts and records.