Agam Berger, one of the three hostages who were released on Thursday, delivered a message to the nation from the helicopter on her way to hospital.



She wrote on a whiteboard: "I chose the path of faith and with the path of faith I have returned – thank you to all the people of Israel and our heroic IDF soldiers. There is no one like you in the world!"



During the flight, her parents told her that the other female lookouts, who were released last Saturday, chose to stay in the hospital to welcome her: "Perfect," she said.



Agam met her family at Beilinson Hospital. She was excited to see her brother and said to him: "You’ve got so tall. You are as tall as Dad."

Berger was kidnapped from the Nahal Oz base on October 7th and was released today along with Gadi Mozes, Arbel Yehud and five Thai hostages.

Liri Elbag, her fellow lookout, who was released in the previous phase, told Agam's mother that Agam observed Shabbat and did not eat meat during her captivity. "Despite the difficult conditions and limited options, Agam chose to remain true to her values and beliefs."

The Prime Minister's Office announced this morning, after Agam's release: "The government of Israel embraces Agam Berger, a soldier in the Israel Defense Forces. Her family has been informed by the officials that she has reached our forces. The government, together with all the security agencies, will accompany her and her family. The government of Israel is committed to bring all the hostages and missing persons back home."

Shai Keinan, mayor of Holon, wrote: "On behalf of the whole city, I am delighted to welcome our beloved Agam Berger, after 482 days in the inferno of Hamas captivity. We are all hopeful and extremely excited, and I see this as a time to pray for the safe return of all the hostages, including another resident of our city, Bar Kupershtein. I support Agam and her family, and together with all the professionals in the municipality, will provide support, as needed. We will all gather in front of the Holon Mall at 10:30, with Israeli flags and balloons, to mark the exciting event and unite as one community."