Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Aryeh King celebrated today (Thursday) the closing of the UNRWA headquarters in the Ma'alot Dafna neighborhood of Jerusalem, as part of the implementation of the new law prohibiting the agency's activities in the capital, by uncorking a bottle of champagne.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, King said, "We are here in the Ma'alot Dafna neighborhood, in central Jerusalem, behind the main UNRWA headquarters. We are celebrating here, we have raised our voices, We opened champagne because this is the first day that the UNRWA law begins to be implemented. In other words, from today we need to understand – UNRWA is prohibited from operating in Jerusalem.”

According to him, the move has positive implications in various areas, “It also concerns the educational issue, as well as the sovereignty issue. We are celebrating here, but we will not forget those hostages who were abducted by UNRWA personnel and murdered by UNRWA personnel, and we will not forget those UNRWA buildings in Israel, in the Gaza Strip, where our brothers, sisters and children fought the terrorists who used them.”

When asked what would happen to the area being evacuated, King replied that the state is considering several options, “This place is an area that belongs to the State of Israel, and we have been in talks with the Ministry of Housing for almost a year with the aim of planning a neighborhood here with public buildings. Maybe we will incorporate the new Jerusalem recruitment office here, maybe there will be a museum here in memory of the fallen from Swords of Iron who came from Jerusalem. What is certain is that there will be a Jewish presence here, that's what's important."

He added that this is just one of the UNRWA properties that were evacuated, "Like this property, there is another property in the Kafr Aqab neighborhood in northern Jerusalem. That's the goal."

When asked about enforcing the law and preventing attempts to act in alternative ways, King referred to the Supreme Court's decision on the matter, "I can say that I am happy that yesterday the Supreme Court rejected a petition and rejected the interim order that was requested there. This is a sign that we are on the right track, because miracles apparently happen. If the Supreme Court did not issue an interim order, then we are probably on a positive track, because it is a visible miracle."

He further clarified that he will work to ensure that the law is fully implemented, "If the Israeli government, no matter what they call it – right-wing, full right-wing, turbo right-wing – if a minister in the government does not implement the government's decision, we will not have mercy on him. We will get this done whatever it takes."

On the continued international support for UNRWA's activities, King said, "We see that Trump gave an email instruction - 90 days not to fund them until he reviews all the data on UNRWA, so I'm not sure it will continue like this. And it also depends on us."