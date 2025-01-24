Merav Berger, whose daughter Agam is expected to be released Saturday from Hamas captivity, has asked Israeli media not to desecrate Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath) by covering her daughter's release.

Agam Berger was kidnapped from the Nahal Oz military post during the October 7 massacre.

"We are waiting with bated breath for our daughters," she said. "We also know that it will apparently happen on Shabbat, and not for no reason, either: Our enemies apparently intended that. To me it is important, and I have spent no small amount of time on this in recent days, how I will do it without desecrating Shabbat."

Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath, begins at sundown on Friday and ends after nightfall on Saturday night.

She added that after speaking to rabbis, including a key rabbi in the military rabbinate, and decided to wait for her daughter Agam with as little Shabbat desecration as possible.

"I will wait for Agam, with G-d's help, when she comes, with as little Shabbat desecration as possible," she shared. "From you I ask, those who embrace us and who have gone this entire journey with us, and who have the great merit of bringing our children home - please do not desecrate Shabbat."

"Do not photograph, do not be photographed, and wait for Shabbat to end. At the conclusion of Shabbat, we will come out, and there will be time, a lot of time, to take photographs and be photographed."

A total of 15 lookouts were murdered at the Nahal Oz outpost on October 7, and seven were kidnapped while still alive. Lookout Noa Marciano, who was kidnapped from the outpost, was murdered by Hamas terrorists. Her body was later recovered and returned to Israel. Soldier Ori Megidish, who was also kidnapped from the outpost, was rescued from captivity by security forces 23 days after her abduction.

Five female soldiers are still being held captive by Hamas: Karina Ariev, Naama Levy, Liri Albag, Agam Berger, and Daniella Gilboa.

Four hostages, including three female soldiers, are expected to be released on Saturday.