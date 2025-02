Neighbors and relatives of released hostage Agam Berger arrived Thursday morning outside her home in Holon, to celebrate her release from Hamas captivity.

Upon hearing that Berger had been released, those present began to dance with Torah scrolls and recite "Mizmor Letodah," a prayer of thanksgiving.

Later on Thursday, civilians Arbel Yehud and Gadi Mozes are expected to be released from captivity, alongside five Thai workers.