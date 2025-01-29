US President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff, has entered the Gaza Strip after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this evening (Wednesday).

The Prime Minister's Office stated earlier this evening, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently meeting, in his Jerusalem office, with US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff."

Witkoff discussed with Netanyahu the ongoing ceasefire with Hamas and the efforts to return the remaining hostages from Gaza. He arrived in Israel from Saudi Arabia.

A White House official confirmed to the Times of Israel that Witkoff had entered Gaza following his meeting with Netanyahu.

Kan News reported that Witkoff traveled together with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to the Netzarim Corridor that divides northern and southern Gaza.

On Sunday, Witkoff said that his visit to Israel and Gaza this week would be to ensure the ceasefire is implemented "in the correct way."

“Hopefully we’ll get to phase two as well, and we’ll get everybody out who is alive, back to their families, and bodies, because there are many families who are waiting for the bodies of their children. They can’t bury them. So we’ve got to get those bodies out too, and that’s just as important,” he said.