Despite the threats from the haredi parties to disband the government over the haredi draft law issue and the recent protests from the haredi community, the IDF plans to issue 14,000 additional draft notices to haredim over the next few weeks.

According to Kan, this represents a significant increase in the number of notices compared to the previous draft quarter. In the first four months of the current draft year, which began in July 2024, three thousand orders were sent, and in November, seven thousand more orders were issued.

In internal discussions within the IDF, it was decided that starting in March, 14,000 additional draft notices will be issued.

This move occurs at a particularly sensitive time, as the state is required to update the Supreme Court in the coming days about steps taken to accelerate the conscription of haredim.

In parallel, tensions with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich escalated, with haredi parties threatening to collapse the government if the draft law is obstructed. The statement followed accusations from some members of the Religious Zionist Party that the haredim supported the continued implementation of the agreement to return hostages just to ease the passage of the draft law.

A source in the haredi parties stated that the public support for the agreement was made at the request of hostage families and was unrelated to considerations regarding the passage of the draft law.