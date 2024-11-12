Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, said on Monday that comments by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich regarding the application of Israeli sovereignty in territories assigned to the PA, show that the Israeli government is not satisfied with "crimes" in the Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem, and is working to realize Its plans to take over Judea and Samaria in 2025.

Abu Rudeineh said that Smotrich's remarks are an Israeli confirmation to the entire world that the new plan of the "occupation" focuses on Judea and Samaria in order “to carry out the plan of annexation, racist expansion and the strengthening of the occupation.”

He claimed that Israel defies the international community and its decisions, primarily the decision of the UN General Assembly dealing with the implementation of the decision of the International Court of Justice.

"We hold the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the consequences of this dangerous policy that is leading the region to an all-out explosion," Abu Rudeineh said.

Abbas’ spokesman demanded that the countries of the world force the "occupation state" to renounce its "dangerous" measures by re-examining its relations with Israel and freezing Israel's membership in the United Nations.

He stressed that "2025 will be the year of the realization of the establishment of the independent Palestinian state within the borders of June 4, 1967 and with East Jerusalem as its capital, without which peace and stability will not be achieved."

He added that Smotrich's "illusions" and his plans for annexation and expansion will fail due to the firm stand of the Palestinian people.

Abu Rudeineh’s comments came after Smotrich announced that he intends to promote the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

"I have given instructions to the Directorate of Settlements in the Ministry of Defense and the Civil Administration to begin professional and comprehensive staff work to prepare the infrastructure required for the application of sovereignty. And later I intend to lead a government decision stating that the Israeli government will act with the new administration of President Trump and the international community for the application of sovereignty and US recognition," stated Smotrich.