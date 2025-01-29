Israel Police, in cooperation with the IDF and ISA, arrested 12 individuals who participated in a show of support for a terrorist who was released from prison in exchange for Israeli hostages kidnapped during the October 7 massacre.

Footage circulating on social media shows the suspects participating in a rally of support, including showing joy while waving Hamas flags and firing in the air with live bullets.

A search revealed that the suspects possessed Hamas flags, signs, a bbgun, fireworks, a large sum of money, and additional items.

In addition, the vehicle which served the suspects at the rally in Kafr Aqab was confiscated by the forces.

The suspects who were arrested by the forces were taken for questioning, and will be brought Wednesday to court for extensions of their arrests.

An additional individual involved was arrested several days ago, and his arrest was extended until Wednesday. On Wednesday, he will be brought to court for an additional extension of his arrest.