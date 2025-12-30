התקלה של הפורץ צילום: דוברות המשטרה

As part of an undercover operation by officers from the Lev Tel Aviv station, a 26-year-old resident of Ashdod was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of breaking into an apartment on Masaryk Street in Tel Aviv.

According to the investigation and the indictment, the suspect broke into the apartment using a key taken from an electrical cabinet and then stole property from the apartment, including approximately 10,000 shekels in cash, a luxury watch, a wallet, and credit cards.

The thief was caught on a security camera.

Yesterday, following his arrest by Lev Tel Aviv police officers and the collection of evidence, including the security footage, a fast-track indictment was filed against him for offenses of burglary and theft, along with a request to keep him in custody until the conclusion of the legal proceedings.