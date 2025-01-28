This evening (Tuesday), thousands of people gathered at Hostages Square for the weekly unity rally, “Singing Together for Their Return,” to demonstrate their support and stand in solidarity with the hostages’ families until the last hostage comes home.

Among the speakers were families of hostages, leading Israeli singers, a former IDF observer advocating for her ‘sisters’ in service, and bereaved parents.

Yarden Gonen, whose sister, Romi Gonen, survived captivity and was released after 471 days, expressed her gratitude to Presidents Trump and Biden, as well as the IDF soldiers, the people of Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu, the Almighty, and more, for their role in making the hostage deal happen.

"I want to begin by addressing the people who need to hear us the most—the hostages who are still there. Know that your families are doing everything they can and will never give up on you. We will never give up on you. Stay strong, survive," Yarden said.

"In the past nine days, since we were blessed to hug our sunshine again and see her smile, safe and protected, one thing has never left her mind—the urgent need to bring all the hostages back, until the very last one. President Trump - thanks to you, I can hug my sister again. It gave our country hope that with strong leadership and determination, we can bring everyone back. Please help us complete what you’ve started and bring every last hostage home, as you so powerfully declared since you were elected. Thank you for choosing the good over the evil.”

May Mayer, cousin of hostages Gali and Ziv Berman, “The past two weeks began with much tension, anticipation, and hope. We were all excited to see Romi, Doron, Emily, Daniela, Liri, Naama, and Karina return. Last week, my mother, Macabit, came to the Knesset, as she does every week, and played the recording of Gali before the kidnapping—how bravely he went to be with Emily, who was so scared.

"Now it’s time for the decision-makers to be courageous and complete every step until the last of the hostages is freed! Challenging and tense days lie ahead. The door has been opened, and it is our duty to hold it firmly open and ensure it stays open until everyone is home. We must remember that there are still 90 hostages who must return to us!”