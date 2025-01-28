Yaakov 'Kobi' Avitan, a backhoe operator who worked as a contractor for the Ministry of Defense, was killed in an operation accident the Gaza Strip. He was 39 years old at the time of his death.

Initial details indicate that Avitan was working in the Gaza Strip in civilian clothing and was accidentally shot, apparently by Israeli forces. The incident is being investigated.

Avitan volunteered extensively with the Yedidim and ZAKA organizations, and his acquaintances describe him as a man who was "loved by people and God-fearing." He was born and raised in Ofakim and moved to live with his wife and three children in Eilat.

The ZAKA organization stated, "Kobi was a man of kindness who dedicated his life to the common good and gave his life for the people of Israel. As part of his volunteering with ZAKA, Kobi was willing to act during every event, even in the most difficult and complex arenas. Years ago, when he joined ZAKA, Kobi wrote to the Eilat ZAKA commander, Rabbi Shimon Eisenbach, that 'any kindness that can be done - I am willing to dowith love,' and so it was."