It was cleared for publication on Monday evening that Lieutenant Shahar Ben Nun, aged 21, from Petah Tikva, a commander in the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Unit, Paratroopers Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

Ben Nun was killed by a bomb dropped by an israeli aircraft as a result of a malfunction in the plane's navigation system.

Due to the malfunction, the jet missed its intended target by nearly 300 meters and struck an apartment close to where a group of soldiers were stationed. Ben Nun was killed in the blast, and six other soldiers were lightly to moderately wounded.

The incident occurred at about 6:30 this morning, when two F-15 fighter jets were dispatched to strike terrorist targets in the Hamad neighborhood of Khan Yunis.

The first bomb struck its target, but the second bomb missed and caused the explosion in which Ben Nun was killed.