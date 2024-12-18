In a hearing held on Wednesday morning regarding the recognition of Alon Shamriz as a fallen IDF soldier, the state requested an additional extension until the end of January to provide a response to its policy, claiming the change of defense minister and constraints of the security situation as causes for the delay.

The panel of judges, headed by Justice Mintz, urged the state's representative to expedite the decision in order to give the family peace of mind and a feeling that the case has reached a just decision.

Shamriz was accidentally shot about one year ago by IDF forces after he managed to escape from Hamas captivity, with the late Yotam Haim and the Samer Talalka, who were all killed by IDF friendly fire.

Yonatan Shmariz, Alon's brother, said, "We are coming out of the hearing feeling encouraged. We feel that the judges are ultimately supportive and are also urging the state to set a final date for handing down a decision."

"I think our arguments have been heard, I think we have received a lot of support. We are coming back from this session quite optimistic, even though no decision has been made. We will continue our just struggle. In light of the judges' comments, we demand and expect that the Minister of Defense and the IDF make the just decision immediately."

The family's attorney, Ran Cohen Rochberger, said: "The clear comments made in the judges' hearing to the state give the family a sense of encouragement – both regarding the need to recognize Alon as a fallen IDF soldier, under the painful and exceptional circumstances, and finally to fully and correctly regulate the state's handling of such difficult cases."