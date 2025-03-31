On Monday morning The Shin Bet and Police in the Shai unit arrested four right wing activists in Judea and Samaria, two of them under the age of 18.

An extraordinary order has been issued against two of the detainees, one of whom is married, prohibiting them from meeting with their lawyers, and a gag order has been imposed on the details of the arrest.

Attorney Adi Kedar from Honenu submitted an urgent appeal to the Lod District Court regarding the order imposed on the two and demanded that they be allowed to meet with their lawyers immediately. The court will discuss the request today.

"The Shin Bet is once again exerting its full force specifically against right wingers, while refraining from protecting them. We regret this and will challenge the prohibition in court later today," said Attorney Kedar.

Attorney Nati Rom, who is also representing the detainees, added, "If the resources and motivation that the Shin Bet has to fight against right wingers were directed towards eradicating terrorism, we would be living in a better and safer country."