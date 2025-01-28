In recent weeks, the IDF Technology and Logistics Directorate, Northern Command, and the Engineering and Construction Department of the Ministry of Defense have been working to provide optimal solutions for soldiers facing harsh winter conditions on Mount Hermon.

As part of the logistics effort, equipment suited for severe weather conditions in the area has been provided. The logistics department of the Northern Command, along with the IDF's technology and logistics division and in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense's engineering and construction department, brought the soldiers infrastructures and equipment capable of withstanding the challenges posed by the region's extreme winter conditions.

Among the infrastructure provided were temporary structures with insulation layers, heating devices, generators, and water-heating systems. A unique medical facility was set up, specially tailored for treating cold-related injuries, and equipped with appropriate medical devices. Kitchens and dining rooms were set up to allow soldiers to enjoy hot meals even under challenging weather.

Thousands of winter items suitable for snowy conditions, including checkical heaters, cloves, snow suits, and winter boots, have been distributed to the forces in the north.

The Northern Command's mountain brigade engineering forces assisted with engineering operations to support the logistics forces and provide engineering solutions in the area.

The logistical and engineering operations reflect the commitment of the IDF and the Ministry of Defense to maintain service conditions and the safety of soldiers under challenging weather scenarios.

credit: דובר צה"ל

