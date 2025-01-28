Musician Raviv Kaner announced today that they series of planned concerts had been called off due to repeated security threats against him and his fans.

"Unfortunately we had to cancel the shows due to security issues, but I will come back. Am Yisrael Hai!" he wrote online. The tour had stops planned in Miami, New York, Palo Alto, and Los Angeles.

Kaner later shared that Israeli security services had detected, amongst other threats, multiple Telegram groups organizing protests to intimidate fans and disrupt the concerts.

Kaner was summoned for reserve duty and fought in Gaza. He posted about the experience: "Seconds turn to minutes, then hours, then days, but we are unstoppable and it will be here as long as it takes."