Three haredifrom the Chabad movement are expected to be discharged from the Hashmonaim Brigade three weeks after their induction because of their insistence on immersing in a nearby spring every morning.

The Hashmonaim Brigade, which was specifically established to "allow the haredi soldier to serve in a framework that is compatible with his lifestyle", is having difficulty coping with the demands of the Chabad soldiers, who constitute a significant portion of the recruits.

"The field commanders had in fact approved their going to the spring with a military driver", claimed journalist Mendy Reizel, "but Major General David Zini, commander of the training of the brigade, objected on the grounds that it was 'dangerous and unsafe'."

He further reported that “The brigade will seek not to dismiss them from the IDF altogether but to transfer them to a different position”.

The IDF Spokesman has not yet officially commented on the affair.