The findings collected thus far regarding the incident that led to the death of a UN employee, examined by the General Staff’s Fact Finding and Assessment Mechanism, headed by Maj. Gen. (Res.) Yoav Har-Even has been presented to the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, and to representatives of the UN.

According to the findings collected so far, the examination indicates that the fatality was caused by tank fire from IDF troops operating in the area. The building was struck due to assessed enemy presence and was not identified by the forces as a UN facility.

Under the Chief of the General Staff’s directive, the examination will be completed in the coming days, pending the receipt of additional required information. The Chief of General Staff has also instructed that, upon completion of the process, the full findings be presented to the UN representatives.

The IDF noted that it "regrets this serious incident and continues to conduct thorough review processes to draw operational lessons and evaluate additional measures to prevent such events in the future. We express our deep sorrow for the loss and send our condolences to the family."

It added: "As part of the IDF’s commitment to transparency and dialogue with international entities, the IDF has shared the findings gathered thus far with the UN. The IDF places great importance on continued engagement with international organizations, as part of efforts to enhance coordination, apply lessons learned, and prevent similar incidents from recurring in the future."