Rabbi David Katz, Executive Director of the Israel Heritage Foundation, met today with Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, on Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.

As a descendant of Holocaust survivors from Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Moldavia, Rabbi Katz emphasized the importance of remembering the past and serving as a witness to the tragedies that occurred.

Rabbi Katz stressed to Ambassador Danon: "It's crucial to recall the past, not just to honor the memories of those who perished but also to learn from history and ensure that such atrocities never happen again." He also highlighted the significance of God's role in the tragedy and the ongoing challenges faced by Jews in Israel and the Diaspora.

The Israel Heritage Foundation stated "This meeting served as a poignant reminder of the importance of preserving the legacy of the Holocaust and its survivors, while also promoting unity and solidarity among Jewish communities worldwide."