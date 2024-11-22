The Israel Heritage Foundation (IHF) strongly condemned the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

"This is a dark day for justice and a stark reminder of the ICC's troubling pattern of targeting Israel," declared IHF Executive Director Rabbi David Katz. "The ICC's actions undermine its credibility and demonstrate a disturbing disregard for Jewish life."

“The ICC's move is seen as a politically motivated attack on Israel's sovereignty, emphasizing the need for international intervention,” said IHF in a statement.

“The ICC's stance is a stark embodiment of anti-Zionism and antisemitism. We urge Israel's allies to take decisive action, including sanctions and unequivocal condemnation,” it added.

“The IHF calls on the international community to recognize the ICC's bias and demand reform. Silence is complicity! We must stand united against antisemitism and defend Israel's right to self-defense,” the statement concluded.